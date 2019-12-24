Claw launches G11 dual driver gaming earphones for Rs 1490

Claw G11 earphone is available in two colours variants - Black and Red and it is now available for purchase at leading online and retail stores.

Claw, an audio manufacturer has announced the launch of the G11 Dual Driver Gaming Earphones with Boom Microphone for Mobile Phones, PC and Consoles for Rs 1490. The product is available in two colours variants - Black and Red and it is now available for purchase at leading online and retail stores. It comes with a 1 year warranty from date of purchase.



Claw G11 earphone features a dual driver system with dual 6mm dynamic drivers on each side producing powerful bass and crisp audio so you can hear footsteps, gunshots and other important sounds clearly knowing exactly where your enemy is located at all times.



The dual microphone setup allows you to use the adjustable boom mic during gaming sessions or simply detach it and use the secondary in-line mic located on the remote for regular use. The detachable boom mic is 360 degree adjustable to pick up your voice clearly delivering accurate and smooth communication.



The earphone has in-line controls like volume slider which can be used to adjust the in-game level or the Mic mute switch so you don’t disturb your teammates in case of interruptions. The Multi-function button controls all your playback and allows you to Play/Pause, Answer/Reject, Previous/Next Track and even bring up Voice Assistant.



The ergonomically angled earbuds reach deep into the ear for a snug fit offering superior noise isolation, keeping you focused on the game by obstructing all outside distractions.



The 1.2m cable has been constructed with a rugged textured TPE material while the 3.5mm gold-plated plug has a 45 degree angle to increase its durability. Also, included is a 3.5 mm to 2 x 3.5 mm PC adapter ensuring compatibility with all your devices.



The G11 has a gold-plated 3.5mm PIN which is universally compatible with all your devices. It also comes with a PC adapter so it may be used on desktop computers.

