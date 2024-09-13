Xiaomi 14T Series Launch: Everything to Know

Xiaomi is all set to launch its 14T series smartphones globally on September 26, which will include the Xiaomi 14T and the Xiaomi 14T Pro. Ahead of the launch, detailed specifications as well as high Resolution renders of the Xiaomi 14T series have been leaked, and here’s everything to know about them.

Xiaomi 14T Series: Price (Rumoured)

The Xiaomi 14T is expected to come in Lemon Green, Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Grey colours. It is expected to be priced at €699 (approx Rs 65,050) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is rumoured to come in Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Grey colours and is expected to be priced at €899 (approx Rs 83,645) for the 12GB + 512GB model.

Xiaomi 14T Series: Design, Specs (Rumoured)

The Xiaomi 14T series leak comes from the German publication WinFuture, as per whose renders, both the devices will have a nearly identical design, with the only major difference being the materials used for making the devices. The devices will have a square camera module on the back, housing three camera sensors and an LED flash. The power button appears to have a textured finish, on top of which one can see the volume rocker. The front seems to have uniform bezels, which are quite thin.

As for the specs, the Xiaomi 14T series sports a 6.67-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz ultra-high Frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, up to 4000 nits peak brightness, and Xiaomi Shield Glass protection.

The Xiaomi 14T is powered by the Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra 4nm processor, which has 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is powered by the Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 4nm processor, which has 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Both will run on Xiaomi Hyper OS, which is based on Android 14.

For optics, the Xiaomi 14T gets a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with Leica tuning, f/1.62 aperture, OIS, and LED flash. It is paired with a 12MP 120° Leica ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 Aperture and a 50MP 2.6x Leica telephoto camera with f/1.98 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32MP sensor.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro also gets a 50MP primary rear camera with 1/ 1.31″ Light Fusion 900 sensor, f/1.62 aperture, OIS, and LED flash. It is joined by a 12MP 120° Leica ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 50MP 2.6x Leica telephoto camera with f/1.98 aperture. It also has a 32MP front-facing sensor. The only difference between the two camera setups is the primary sensor.

The Xiaomi 14T series packs a 5000mAh battery, with 67W Fast charging on 14T and 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging on 14T Pro. Connectivity options on the two include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The 14T series will also have an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.