Creators have earned Rs 1,00,000 per month on Roposo app

Content creators have earned Rs 1,00,000 on Roposo app per month. As per Roposo, the app pays not only to big creators who are more popular but to small creators as well. The payment by the app is done via wallet and in case the payment is more, the app deducts the applicable tax and transfers to the bank account.



In an interview with The Mobile Indian, Mayank Bhangadia, Founder Roposo app said: "creators have earned Rs 1,00,000 on Roposo app". He further added "Any video creator can make a good video and the machine algorithm checks how good is the video and brings it to more and more number of people." He further says that if a video has 1 lakh views on Roposo app, the creator will get 1 lakh Roposo coins which means Rs 100. Similarly, 10 lakh coins means Rs 1000. Everything is transparent and it is same for every video creator."





On being asked that why people were not exploring this app before Tiktok was banned a few days ago as the company was already working on the app for the last four years, Mayank said they were not sitting idle, they were continuously working on further strengthing the app. After the lockdown situation the country, people have been engaging quiet actively on their app as they needed sources for entertainment.



Mayank said "The growth which we have seen in the last 24 hours, I don't think any other company in India has seen such a growth in such a span. Roposo app is the number one app in Google Play store. Taking into account all the categories all over India, the app which has been downloaded the most is Roposo app."



He further added "We have made an advanced inbuilt camera in the app and also added interesting camera tools wherein people can add video filters, can stitch two videos, can add audio, can add voiceover and more. We have added all these features by investing a lot of time."



From the past couple of days, people were facing problems in accessing the app as the app was taking too much time in loading, on which he said "I would like to apologise from our consumers that they have faced the issues in the app. The experience has been bad and our team has not slept from the last two days and working continuously. But now most of the issues have been resolved and pending ones will be resolved by tomorrow.



He further added "In the last three weeks, on an average 7 lakhs app downloads were seen by the company on a daily basis. In the last 24 hours, there were 1 crore new users on the app. We were expecting some growth in the lockdown period and then due to 'Make in India' initiative in the country, but we never expected that 1 crore users will be added in one day. Even experts believe that something like this has never happened in India before."



On being asked about the future plans, Mayank said "We are continuously working on to improve the camera in the app. We are also working on a feature where people can login to the app without adding mobile number and hopefully it will be done in next 1 week. Another interesting feature is creating an sdk for the technologies which will be available for all digital platforms."



