Canon unveils new Pixma G-series Ink Tank Printers

Canon has unveiled the new Pixma G-series Ink Tank Printers for home and small businesses.

Advertisement

Canon today expanded its PIXMA G Series lineup with the launch of seven new Ink Tank Printers - PIXMA G3060, PIXMA G3021, PIXMA G3020, PIXMA G2060, PIXMA G2021, PIXMA G2020, and PIXMA G1020. These printers are built to stand out with high ink volumes and low cost printing.

The PIXMA G3060 is priced at Rs 17,403, PIXMA G3021 at Rs 17,704, PIXMA G3020 at Rs 17,102, PIXMA G2060 at Rs 14,203, PIXMA G2021 at Rs 14,523, PIXMA G2020 at Rs 13,922 and the PIXMA G1020 at Rs 11,048.

The new PIXMA G Series printers include the drip-free, hands-free ink refilling mechanism, and a user-replaceable maintenance cartridge designed to ensure minimum downtime and maximum productivity for homes and businesses.

Advertisement

The new models are specifically designed to deliver a better printing speed as well as Spill-Free and Easy to Handle Ink Filling. Additionally, the printers feature an ‘economy’ mode that helps consumers print up to 7700 colour pages or 7600 black pages in economy mode.

The printers also come with an On System guide to clean the Paper Feed Rollers that helps to reduce the service calls and increase better customer experience.

As per Canon, to avoid unintended filling of coloured inks into the wrong tank openings, the new Canon G series features new ink bottle designs, with outlet nozzles that fit only in the respective colour tank well openings.

The PIXMA G3060, G3020 and G 3021 are multi-function printers with print, copy, and scan functionalities. The printers support wireless mobile printing and scanning, using smartphones or tablets on a local network or the cloud. A 2-line LCD panel makes it easy to perform and confirm printer settings.

Businesses with substantial daily printing requirements can benefit from higher document print speed of up to 10.8 ipm mono and 6.0 ipm colour for the PIXMA G3060. PIXMA G 3021 comes with an additional black ink bottle inside the box.

The PIXMA G2020 features a 2-line LCD panel similar to that on G3060 and G3020 for easy operation, including ease of management for printer settings. PIXMA G 2021 comes with an additional black ink bottle inside the box. The PIXMA G1020 is the most affordable print-only option within the new G series lineup for students and home users.

Users can also print and scan from iOS and Android mobile devices (smartphone, tablets, and laptops) through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app.