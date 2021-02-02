Advertisement

Canon unveils new Pixma G-series Ink Tank Printers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 3:46 pm

Latest News

Canon has unveiled the new Pixma G-series Ink Tank Printers for home and small businesses.
Advertisement

Canon today expanded its PIXMA G Series lineup with the launch of seven new Ink Tank Printers - PIXMA G3060, PIXMA G3021, PIXMA G3020, PIXMA G2060, PIXMA G2021, PIXMA G2020, and PIXMA G1020. These printers are built to stand out with high ink volumes and low cost printing. 

 

The PIXMA G3060 is priced at Rs 17,403, PIXMA G3021 at Rs 17,704, PIXMA G3020 at Rs 17,102, PIXMA G2060 at Rs 14,203, PIXMA G2021 at Rs 14,523, PIXMA G2020 at Rs 13,922 and the PIXMA G1020 at Rs 11,048. 

 

The new PIXMA G Series printers include the drip-free, hands-free ink refilling mechanism, and a user-replaceable maintenance cartridge designed to ensure minimum downtime and maximum productivity for homes and businesses.

 

Advertisement

The new models are specifically designed to deliver a better printing speed as well as Spill-Free and Easy to Handle Ink Filling. Additionally, the printers feature an ‘economy’ mode that helps consumers print up to 7700 colour pages or 7600 black pages in economy mode. 

 

The printers also come with an On System guide to clean the Paper Feed Rollers that helps to reduce the service calls and increase better customer experience.

 

As per Canon, to avoid unintended filling of coloured inks into the wrong tank openings, the new Canon G series features new ink bottle designs, with outlet nozzles that fit only in the respective colour tank well openings.

 

The PIXMA G3060, G3020 and G 3021 are multi-function printers with print, copy, and scan functionalities. The printers support wireless mobile printing and scanning, using smartphones or tablets on a local network or the cloud. A 2-line LCD panel makes it easy to perform and confirm printer settings. 

 

Businesses with substantial daily printing requirements can benefit from higher document print speed of up to 10.8 ipm mono and 6.0 ipm colour for the PIXMA G3060. PIXMA G 3021 comes with an additional black ink bottle inside the box.

 

The PIXMA G2020 features a 2-line LCD panel similar to that on G3060 and G3020 for easy operation, including ease of management for printer settings. PIXMA G 2021 comes with an additional black ink bottle inside the box. The PIXMA G1020 is the most affordable print-only option within the new G series lineup for students and home users. 

 

Users can also print and scan from iOS and Android mobile devices (smartphone, tablets, and laptops) through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app. 

Canon India announces 'India Ka Printer' campaign

Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,15,995

Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark III camera launched in India

Canon EOS 850D DSLR camera launched in India

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III full-frame DSLR launched in India

Canon EOS M200 mirrorless camera now available in India

Latest News from Canon

You might like this

Tags: Canon

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Haier India introduces 5-star range of Direct Cool Refrigerators with inverter compressor

Panasonic launches new range of Air Conditioners in India with Nanoe X technology

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies