Candes 43-inch 4K Android Smart TV launched at Rs 19,499

Candes Technology, an Indian consumer electronics brand, announced the launch of its new 43-inch (108 cm) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. The model is priced at Rs 19,499. The Candes 4K Android Smart TV is available across the company’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, Candesworld, and offline stores.

Candes 4K Android Smart TV Features

The new smart TV from Candes comes with ultra-bright display panels with up to 400 nits that the company says will offer rich visuals and wide viewing angles. The TV includes an inbuilt speaker setup with Rich & Surround Sound technology that provides 24 watts of power.

With the bezel-less 4K UHD display, it runs on Cloud Based Android 9.0 (AOSP) operating system with Voice Assistant and built-in Mira cast. Besides this, the far-field mics allow you to control the device by voice commands without using your hands.

Moreover, the OS supports a range of pre-installed apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Sony Liv, and more. In addition, it allows DTH set-top box integration to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps from the home screen.

Under the hood, the Candes 4K Android Smart TV is powered by an A55 1.9Ghz quad-core processor. Besides, on the connectivity front, it comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB ports, and one RF connectivity output.

Commenting on the launch, Vipin Aggarwal, Co-founder Candes Technology said,” Our new smart ultra-HD 4K TV brings home an immersive experience with best-in-class audio-visual experience to the viewers at an affordable price. We at Candes are committed to offering high-standard innovative home & kitchen appliances products to our consumers and are diligently working to the changing consumer needs to provide home solutions that are easy to operate and come at the most reasonable price.”