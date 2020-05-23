Buying guide: Which budget laptop should you buy?

With many people working from home, schools going digital, laptops are back in demand.

Advertisement

With the lockdown restrictions eased for online sellers in India, people are free to buy phones and laptops among others. With most people working from home, they might not have the right set of tolls to help them study, or finish a very important project. And since online is the only option available for laptop buyers, we thought about helping you with a ready reckoner that guides you in helping the suitable laptop for your needs.

But before that, here are some tips worth going through before hitting the pay button.

Advertisement

- Budget laptops range between Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000 in the market.



- You can get these with varied display sizes from 11.6-inch to 15.6-inch.



- Laptops below Rs 25,000 come with Intel Atom processor, which is meant for basic PC usage



- Most of these laptops come with built-in hard disk drive up to 1TB, and 4GB RAM.



- Laptops in this segment will be heavy and have a basic design which might not be appealing to the eye.



- For better webcams, we suggest you to spend between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 on a laptop.



- Make sure the laptop you're buying comes with pre-installed Windows 10 OS, anything which says DOS should be avoided.



- Do check if there are service centre for the laptop brand you are finally choosing.



- Cross-check on multiple shopping websites for attractive deals and discounts.

Top laptops worth buying under Rs 35,000

1. Lenovo Ideapad S145

This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch HD (720p) display, powered by AMD A6 dual-core processor. You get 4GB RAM, and 1TB storage space (some GBs reserved for OS) and pre-installed with Windows 10. It isn't the most heaviest for the price but effective nevertheless. You can get it for as low as Rs 19,000 online.

2. HP 14q-cs0018TU

This laptop gets a smaller 14-inch display and uses power from the basic Intel Core Pentium Gold processor which is paired with 4GB RAM. Windows 10 comes pre-installed but you're getting 256GB SSD with this laptop, which offers fast boot time. And yes, this is one of the few laptops to weigh than 1.5 kg in this price range. You can buy this over Rs 23,990.

3. Dell Vostro 3581

Dell is another known name in the market. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch HD display, also powered by the 7th gen Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM. For storage 1TB hard disk is more than ideal and you get Windows 10 with the device. Additionally, the laptop gets you MS Office pack and Intel HD Graphics for basic visual rendering. This laptop is available around Rs 28,000 and higher models for up to Rs 33,000.

4. Asus VivoBook 14

Most of you might not know this but Asus is a reliable name in the notebook segment. The VivoBook 14 is one of their more affordable products. This one comes with a 14-inch FHD display, powered by 7th gen Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM. You get 1TB hard disk, Windows 10 pre-loaded and integrated graphics for better visual performance. Add to that, you even get a fingerprint reader to lock the device. Asus is selling this for around Rs 29,000.

5. HP 14q-cs0023TU

If you want the same processor but with more RAM and faster performance, this model from HP is a decent pick for under Rs 35,000. It comes with a 14-inch display, Intel Core i3 processor, but 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage makes it lighter and faster. Windows 10 is there, and at 1.43 kg, you can easily carry it anywhere.