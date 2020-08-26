Advertisement

BSNL to launch its IPTV service on August 27 in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 10:02 am

Latest News

The state-owned telecom operator has revealed that it will launch the service on August 27.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly set to launch its internet protocol television (IPTV) service in India. The state-owned telecom operator has revealed that it will launch the service on August 27. 

 

The new service is all set to launch in the Kerala circle on a trial basis. The development was shared by PG Nirmal, BSNL Kerala general manager for sales and marketing in a letter to the operator’s business area heads. The letter confirms that the IPTV service trial runs will be held in Ernakulam, Alleppey, and Thrissur from August 27 to October 31. The operator has further revealed that it will provide free-to-cost FTA channels for one month for those who register for BSNL IPTV service on September 10. The offer is only valid for the aforementioned trial areas in the said regions. 

 

The service was initially targeted to launch in February, however, due to lack of acceptable revenue share formula between the state-owned operator, IPTV service provider and local cable operator. Cinesoft offered a 50-50 revenue sharing model wherein BSNL would earn Rs 65 per connection and Cinesoft will get Rs 25 per user. However, the local cable provider refused this model stating that it got better deals with multiple-system operators (MSOs). This causes a delay in the roll-out of the IPTV service, reports Telecom Talk. 

 

Meanwhile, BSNL has announced 5GB of free complementary data to its customers who will use its multiple recharge facility. The free data benefit is however valid only for 22 days.

 

The state-owned telecom operator's Chennai circle announced the new development on Twitter. The plan is being launched on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days and is valid until November 19.

 

BSNL is offering the 5GB to its special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187 and Rs 319. In addition, BSNL said the Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1999 priced plan vouchers are also eligible for the additional data.

 

BSNL re-introduces 200Mbps broadband plan

BSNL 200Mbps broadband plan expanded to more circles

BSNL launches Rs 399 recharge plan with 1GB daily data and 80 days validity

Latest News from BSNL

Tags: BSNL

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL offering 5GB of data free to its customers

Reliance JioFiber users can now access JioNews via Jio set-top box

Best 2GB Data Per Day Plans: Jio Vs. Airtel Vs. Vodafone Idea

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies