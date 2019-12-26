BSNL Christmas and New Year Offer offering 60 days extra validity to Rs 1,999 prepaid plan

BSNL Christmas and New Year Offer has started from December 25 and it is now live for customers.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a Christmas and New Year Offer for its prepaid customers. The telco has announced recharge offers for Rs 1999 annual plan by offering 60 days extra validity.



The offer has started from December 25 and it is now live for customers. It will end on January 31 next year. Under this offer, the validity to Rs 1,999 prepaid plan has been increased to 425 days instead of 365 days validity it was offering earlier.



Under this plan, customers will get 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan also offers free BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription.



Apart from this, BSNL has announced additional talk time on select recharges for a specific time period. BSNL Rs 450 recharge plan will offer Rs 500 talk time and Rs 250 recharge plan will offer Rs 275 talk time. This offer is also live for a limited period and will end on January 2.

Recently, BSNL has revised Rs 666 prepaid plan with more data benefits. With this, the Rs 666 prepaid plan now comes with a revised data of 3GB per day. The pack earlier offered 2GB of data per day with this plan. However, the offer is for a limited time only and it is valid till December 31, 2019. The plan offers free voice calls on local, STD and national roaming. However, there is a daily capping of 250 minutes per day. The prepaid pack comes with a validity of 134 days.

