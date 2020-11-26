Advertisement

BSNL Rs 247 Prepaid Plan: Things You Should Know

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 26, 2020 3:53 pm

BSNL has started offering a new Rs 247 plan that has the longest validity period with most data when compared to other operators.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has given a facelift to their Rs 247 plan. Now teh plan comes with a 40 days validity instead of 30 days.

 

The plan comes with 250 minutes for local and national calling benefits. The plan comes with 3GB of data per day and once the user crosses the data limit, the speed will be reduced to 80kbps. The plan comes with 100 messages lasting the same amount of time as the validity of the plan, which is 30 days.  But as a part of a promotional offer, BSNL has extended the validity of the plan by 10 days, and the final validity period stands at 40 days but only if you subscribe to the plan before 30th November 2020.

If we compare the same plan with Jio's 3GB data plan, it offers the same amount of 3GB data everyday along with 1000 minutes for Jio to Non-Jio calls and unlimited minutes for Jio to Jio calls. The plan also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps along with 100 SMSes per day. The plan is priced at Rs 349.

 

In somewhat related news, BSNL was slapped with a fine of Rs 30 crores by TRAI as the telecom operator failed to block the defrauders who were practicing phishing activities over their network. BSNL was fined with the highest amount of fine when compared to other operators including Airtel, Vi and Jio. 

 

Almost 60-70% of the fraudulent messages and phishing attempts to customers have been on the BSNL network, according to industry officials. 

