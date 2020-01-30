BSNL Rs 108 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans launched in Kerala circle

BSNL Rs 108 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans are available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

The state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new plans in Kerala priced at Rs 108 and Rs 1,999. Both these plans are available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.



The Rs 1,999 BSNL plan will offer its customers 3GB of data per day post which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. It also offers unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan also offers free BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription, reports TelecomTalk.



As part of the company’s Republic Day limited period offer, the Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge between January 26 and February 15 will offer benefits for 436 days. The prepaid plan will offer 71 days of extra validity under this offer. To recall, the Rs 1999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days.



The Rs 108 BSNL plan comes with 28 days validity and it offers unlimited voice calling and 1GB data per day post which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. The calling comes with a capping of 250 minutes daily after which users will be charged as per base tariff. The plan also offers 500 SMSes for 28 days. The plan will offer free voice calls to MTNL network which operates in Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles.



BSNL also recently reduced the validity of 153, Rs 75 and Rs 74 prepaid plans. The Rs 153 prepaid plan now comes with 90 days of validity and it offers 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls on local and STD networks including Mumbai and Delhi. Users will also get free PRBT, which is valid for 28 days.





The Rs 75 and Rs 74 prepaid plans now come with 90 days of validity. The packs earlier used to offer 180 days of validity. The Rs 75 prepaid plan offers 10GB of data along with unlimited calling benefit. It also offers 500 SMS and the company will offer these freebies for 15 days.



