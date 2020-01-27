  • 19:51 Jan 27, 2020

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 1,188 prepaid plan

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2020 3:14 pm

The company has reduced the validity of its famous Mathuram prepaid plan of Rs 1,188.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the validity of its long-term prepaid plan in India. The company has reduced the validity of its famous Mathuram prepaid plan of Rs 1,188. 

 

The plan was introduced with a validity of 365 days. However, the company has reduced it by 65 days and the pack offers 300 days of validity. The prepaid plan was introduced in July last year under the promotional basis of 90 days. The operator later extended the availability of Rs 1,188 plan for another 90 days in October and it was valid until January 16, 2020. The plan with reduced validity has been listed on company's website.

 

However, the company has revealed that it is extending the limited period offer until March 31, 2020. The pack is currently available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. Coming to the prepaid benefits, the Mathuram plan comes with 5GB of 2G/3G/4G data, unlimited voice calling to any network, including the Mumbai and Delhi circles. 

 

The voice calls are though limited to just 250 minutes per day, after which BSNL will charge users at standard call rates. Apart from this, the plan also offers a total of 1,200 SMS messages, which will valid for 300 days. This BSNL plan does not offer free voice calling to the MTNL network.

 

Meanwhile, the company reportedly increased the validity of its Rs 1,999 prepaid plan. The company is increasing its validity as a part of celebrating 71st Republic Day. The prepaid plan will offer 71 days of extra validity under this offer. To recall, the Rs 1999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days. However, with the latest offer, users will get 436 days of validity. The offer is valid from January 26 and it will last until February.

 

