BSNL reduces validity of some prepaid plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the validity of some of its prepaid plans in India. The state-owned operator has reduced the validity of 153, Rs 75 and Rs 74 prepaid plans.

To start with, the Rs 153 prepaid plan, the brand has reduced the validity by half and it now comes with 90 days of validity. The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls on local and STD networks including Mumbai and Delhi. Users will also get free PRBT, which is valid for 28 days.

Moving on, the Rs 75 and Rs 74 prepaid plans now come with 90 days of validity. The packs earlier used to offer 180 days of validity. The Rs 75 prepaid plan offers 10GB of data along with unlimited calling benefit. It also offers 500 SMS and the company will offer these freebies for 15 days. The revision will be made live starting from today i.e January 14, 2020, reports TelecomTalk.

Previously, the company introduced Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber broadband plan in the country. The new broadband plan has been introduced as part of promotions and comes with 90 days of validity. The broadband plan offers up to 200Mbps of internet speeds. The company is also offering 1,500GB of data with the new plan. Once the data limit is exhausted users can still enjoy internet services at a reduced speed of 2 Mbps.