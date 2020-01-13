BSNL introduced Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber broadband plan with 200Mbps speeds

The Bharat Fiber Broadband Combo plan comes with a price of Rs 1,999 and it is currently available in Chennai and Telangana circles.

Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new broadband plan in India. The Bharat Fiber Broadband Combo plan comes with a price of Rs 1,999 and it is currently available in Chennai and Telangana circles.

The new broadband plan has been introduced as part of promotions and comes with 90 days of validity. The broadband plan offers up to 200Mbps of internet speeds. The company is also offering 1,500GB of data with the new plan. Once the data limit is exhausted users can still enjoy internet services at a reduced speed of 2 Mbps. Users can opt for the latest prepaid plan for a minimum for one month and one has to pay a one-month security deposit as well. Interested users can subscribe for this plan till April 06, 2020.

Advertisement

Furthermore, users can also free email ID and 1GB of cloud storage with the new plan along with unlimited local and STD calls to any network in the country.

Recently, BSNL Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans were launched with unlimited calling. BSNL Rs 299 broadband plan offers unlimited voice calling via BSNL landline service and 20 Mbps speeds up to 50GB, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps, and there’s no FUP limit. If the user does not migrate to another plan after six months, BSNL will change them to the 2GB CUL plan after six months.

BSNL Rs 491 broadband plan offers unlimited voice calling option to any network within India and 20 Mbps speeds and 120GB FUP limit every month, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps. After six months, BSNL will automatically migrate the Rs 491 plan users to 3GB CUL broadband plan available in the respective circle.