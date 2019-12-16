BSNL reduces validity of Rs 186, Rs 187 and other prepaid plans

BSNL Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans now come with 24 days validity in Kerala.

The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the validity of several prepaid plans in Kerala. The revised plans include prepaid plans of Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 153, Rs 118 and so on. All these plans have been updated with reduced validity now.



Starting with the Rs 118 prepaid plan, it’s now offering benefits for just 21 days in Kerala circle, reports Telecom Talk. In other circles, the Rs 118 plan comes with 28 days validity and it offers 0.5GB data per day, 250 minutes of voice calling every day and 100 SMSes per day.



BSNL Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans now come with 24 days validity in Kerala. However, the same plan is valid for 28 days in other circles. They offer benefits of 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling with 250 minutes cap and 100 SMSes per day.



The Rs 153 plan now comes with a validity of 21 days in Kerala circle as against its earlier validity of 28 days. This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling to any network and 100 SMS per day.

BSNL recently revised Rs 29 and Rs 47 prepaid plans. The company also removed Rs 7, Rs 9 and Rs 192 prepaid plans from some of its circle.

BSNL Rs 29 prepaid plan now comes with reduced validity from seven days to five days. The pack offers unlimited calls along with 1GB of data and 300 SMS. The Rs 47, pack now offers seven days of validity against its nine of validity that was offered earlier. The pack offers unlimited voice calls along with 1GB of data for the entire validity period.

