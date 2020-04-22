Advertisement

BSNL postpaid plans above Rs 399 offers Amazon Prime subscription for free

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 22, 2020 1:12 pm

Latest News

The state-owned telecom operator is offering free Amazon Prime subscription of worth Rs 999 for free with BSNL postpaid plans starting from Rs 399.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revealed that its postpaid customers can avail the Amazon Prime membership for free. The state-owned telecom operator is offering free Amazon Prime subscription of worth Rs 999 for free with BSNL postpaid plans starting from Rs 399. 

 

The postpaid plans that are eligible for this offer includes Rs 399, Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 798, Rs 799, Rs 1,125 and Rs 1,525, reports Telecom Talk. Furthermore, some plans like Rs 499 and Rs 798 are only available in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. 

 

Moving on, the state-owned operator has also introduced advanced rental option for its postpaid plans. Under this scheme, BSNL postpaid users can choose a single plan for 11 months and the company will provide 12 months of service. Similarly, if a user opts for 21-month tenure for the postpaid plan, he or she will get 24 months of benefits. 

 

Earlier, BSNL postponed its 4G expansion plan in the country. The state-operated telecom operator earlier announced to expand its 4G network by installing 50,000 new sites across the country for which it also opened online bid submission for ‘Procurement of Tender’ till May 8.

 

Now BSNL has postponed the last day of submission by 15 days and kept the last date of submission of tenders to May 23 now. Vendors can bid for the contract until May 23. An exact reason for the postponement is not known but the reason for postponement could be because of the extension of lockdown in India till May 3,

 

BSNL extends availability of Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan

Reliance Jio and BSNL extend incoming calls validity for all its customers

BSNL 4G expansion plan postponed by 15 days

Latest News from BSNL

Tags: BSNL Amazon Prime subscription BSNL postpaid plans BSNL advance rental plans BSNL

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL 4G expansion plan postponed by 15 days

Reliance Jio and BSNL extend incoming calls validity for all its customers

TRAI hikes fees for international call termination charges

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies