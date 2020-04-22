BSNL postpaid plans above Rs 399 offers Amazon Prime subscription for free

The state-owned telecom operator is offering free Amazon Prime subscription of worth Rs 999 for free with BSNL postpaid plans starting from Rs 399.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revealed that its postpaid customers can avail the Amazon Prime membership for free. The state-owned telecom operator is offering free Amazon Prime subscription of worth Rs 999 for free with BSNL postpaid plans starting from Rs 399.

The postpaid plans that are eligible for this offer includes Rs 399, Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 798, Rs 799, Rs 1,125 and Rs 1,525, reports Telecom Talk. Furthermore, some plans like Rs 499 and Rs 798 are only available in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

Moving on, the state-owned operator has also introduced advanced rental option for its postpaid plans. Under this scheme, BSNL postpaid users can choose a single plan for 11 months and the company will provide 12 months of service. Similarly, if a user opts for 21-month tenure for the postpaid plan, he or she will get 24 months of benefits.

Earlier, BSNL postponed its 4G expansion plan in the country. The state-operated telecom operator earlier announced to expand its 4G network by installing 50,000 new sites across the country for which it also opened online bid submission for ‘Procurement of Tender’ till May 8.

Now BSNL has postponed the last day of submission by 15 days and kept the last date of submission of tenders to May 23 now. Vendors can bid for the contract until May 23. An exact reason for the postponement is not known but the reason for postponement could be because of the extension of lockdown in India till May 3,