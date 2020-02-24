BSNL offers Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub at a discounted price for its broadband customers

The company is offering Nest Mini for Rs 99 per month, while the Nest Hub is available at 199 per month.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently offering Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hud at a discounted price for its broadband customers. The company is offering Nest Mini for Rs 99 per month, while the Nest Hub is available at 199 per month.

The company is offering smart devices to broadband customers who will opt for a one-year plan. The offer is valid for customers Bharat DSL or Bharat Fibre customers. Though the offer is currently available in Chennai circles. In order to avail this offer, customers need to pay for the annual subscription in advance through BSNL’s online portal.

The company has revealed that broadband plans with fixed monthly charges of Rs 799 and above are eligible for Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub. Furthermore, users will have to pay a one-time usage charge of Rs 1,287 (Rs 99 per month for 13 months) to get the Nest Mini speaker. Additionally, one has to pay Rs 199 per month for 13 months or Rs 2,587 to get Google Nest Hub, reports TelecomTalk. To recall, the Google Nest Mini is priced at Rs 4,499, while the Google Nest Hub is priced at Rs 8,999.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan for prepaid users priced at Rs 318. At the moment, the plan is available for recharge in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Karnataka circles.

The new Rs 318 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It is a data-only STV from BSNL and it does not offer any voice calling or SMS benefits. The plan offers 2GB data per day i.e 168GB data benefit for a period of 84 days without any calling benefit. The speed is reduced after the FUP is reached, to 40kbps.

Besides the Rs 318 plan, BSNL also has other data-only plans like Rs 198 that offers a user 2GB data per day for 54 days and Rs 98 plan that comes with 2GB data per day and Eros Now subscription for 24 days.