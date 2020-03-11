  • 00:11 Mar 12, 2020

Advertisement

BSNL launches Rs 247 prepaid recharge plan, revises Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 11, 2020 4:16 pm

Latest News

BSNL Rs 1,999 plan now offers an additional 60 days validity and Eros Now content for two months.
Advertisement

The state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 247. The plan is live in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu circles among others.

 
The BSNL Rs 247 plan comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers unlimited voice calling and 3GB data per day post which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. The calling comes with a capping of 250 minutes daily. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day and Lokdhun content.

Alongside introducing the STV 247, BSNL also revised Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans. The Rs 998 prepaid recharge now comes with 270 days validity instead of 240 days it was offering earlier. It means it is now offering an extra 30 days validity.

This will be valid until June 6, 2020. This Rs 998 plan offers 2GB data per day and Lokdhun content. This BSNL plan also offers Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) benefit for the first two months.

The BSNL Rs 1,999 plan now offers an additional 60 days validity and Eros Now content for two months. This plan offers unlimited voice calls, 3GB high-speed daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day with a validity of 365 days. After the additional validity, it has been increased to 425 days. The extended validity benefit is available until March 31.

Recently, BSNL introduced Rs 551 prepaid plan with 5GB data per day. The BSNL Rs 551 plan offers a whopping 5GB 2G/3G data per day for 90 days. So in total, the operator is offering 450GB of data. The plan is a data-only pack and it does not have voice calling or SMS benefits.

BSNL revises Rs 999 prepaid plan, now offers more validity

BSNL Rs 318 prepaid plan launched with 168GB data

BSNL offers Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub at a discounted price for its broadband customers

BSNL increases the validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan

BSNL introduces Rs 551 prepaid plan with 5GB data per day

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Airtel provides the best mobile network quality in India: Tutela

ACT Fibernet offers free upgrade to 300Mbps speeds

Reliance Jio introduces year-long Rs 4,999 prepaid plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies