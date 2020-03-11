BSNL launches Rs 247 prepaid recharge plan, revises Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans

BSNL Rs 1,999 plan now offers an additional 60 days validity and Eros Now content for two months.

The state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 247. The plan is live in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu circles among others.





The BSNL Rs 247 plan comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers unlimited voice calling and 3GB data per day post which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. The calling comes with a capping of 250 minutes daily. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day and Lokdhun content.



Alongside introducing the STV 247, BSNL also revised Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans. The Rs 998 prepaid recharge now comes with 270 days validity instead of 240 days it was offering earlier. It means it is now offering an extra 30 days validity.



This will be valid until June 6, 2020. This Rs 998 plan offers 2GB data per day and Lokdhun content. This BSNL plan also offers Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) benefit for the first two months.



The BSNL Rs 1,999 plan now offers an additional 60 days validity and Eros Now content for two months. This plan offers unlimited voice calls, 3GB high-speed daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day with a validity of 365 days. After the additional validity, it has been increased to 425 days. The extended validity benefit is available until March 31.





Recently, BSNL introduced Rs 551 prepaid plan with 5GB data per day. The BSNL Rs 551 plan offers a whopping 5GB 2G/3G data per day for 90 days. So in total, the operator is offering 450GB of data. The plan is a data-only pack and it does not have voice calling or SMS benefits.