BSNL introduces 2399 long-term prepaid plan, Rs 149 and Rs 725 plan discontinued and more

The brand has also discontinued Rs 96, Rs 149 and Rs 725 prepaid plans in the country.

Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new prepaid plan of Rs 2399. The brand has also discontinued Rs 96, Rs 149 and Rs 725 prepaid plans in the country.

To start with the Rs 2399 prepaid plan, the long-term prepaid plan comes with a validity of 600 days. The pack offers unlimited free voice calls on local and STD networks along with national roaming including areas of Delhi and Mumbai. However, there is a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. The prepaid plan also offers 100 SMS per day as well. Furthermore, users will get free PRBY for the first 60 days with this plan. The plan is available in all circles except Andaman and Nicobar and Jammu and Kashmir circles.

Moving on, the company has discontinued the Rs 96 prepaid plan, which is also known as Vasantham Gold PV 96 for its customers in both Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The state-owned operator is now asking the users to switch to a new plan by simply dialling *123# from their mobile number. Additionally, the BSNL has discontinued Rs 149 and Rs 725 prepaid plans in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

Advertisement

Moving on, the company has revised Rs 74 and Rs 75 prepaid plans as well. The prepaid plans earlier used to offer 90 days of validity, however, the company has revised it. The packs now offer 60 days of validity. The packs come with 2GB of data and 100 minutes of free calls on both local and STD.