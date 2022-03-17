BSNL launches Rs 797 prepaid annual plan offering 2GB data per day

State-run telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new recharge prepaid plan of Rs 797 for its customers. This plan comes with a validity of total of 395 days. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the plan offered to the users.

BSNL Rs 797 Plan Details

The BSNL Rs 797 recharge plan comes with a validity of 365 days and it offers 2GB of daily data. As an introductory offer, the new BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with an additional 30 days of validity. So the plan is ofering a total of 395 days of validity.

Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day for 60 days. The speed reduces to 80 Kbps post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. After 60 days, the benefits will expire, but the SIM card will stay active. Now after that, you have to top-up the plan to make an outgoing call or browse the internet.

The new BSNL Rs 197 prepaid recharge plan appears to be useful for those users who want to keep his/her BSNL connection as a secondary SIM in his/her smartphone.

BSNL announced the new plan via a Twitter post. As per the tweet, additional 30 days validity is valid up to June 12. You can see the tweet below:

BSNL introduces new special Annual Plan voucher PLAN-797 with additional plan validity of 30 days. Enjoy unlimited calls, unlimited data[speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2GB/day], 100 SMS/day for 60 days. pic.twitter.com/XfFylDuaKt — BSNL_Karnataka (@BSNL_KTK) March 16, 2022

Interested customers can get the new Rs 797 prepaid recharge plan directly through the BSNL Web portal. It is also available with a four percent discount through the BSNL Selfcare app.

Recently, BSNL launched Rs 329 Bharat Fiber Entry Broadband Plan. The plan comes with 1TB of high-speed data. The plan offers up to 20Mbps speed. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps.

In addition, the plan offers a free fixed-line voice calling connection as well. BSNL is also promising a 90% discount on the first month’s bill with this plan