BSNL launches Rs 329 Bharat Fiber Entry Broadband Plan offering 1TB data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Fibre Entry monthly broadband plan in India for its customers. BSNL has introduced Rs 329 Fiber Broadband plan which comes with 1000GB or 1TB of internet data.

The new Fibre Entry broadband plan is now listed on the BSNL website. However the plan is only available for users living in select states of the country. The plan details were first reported by TelecomTalk. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the plan offered to the users.

BSNL Rs 329 Fiber Broadband Plan Details

BSNL Rs 329 Bharat Fiber Entry Broadband Plan comes with 1TB of high-speed data. The plan offers up to 20Mbps speed. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps.

In addition, the plan offers a free fixed-line voice calling connection as well. BSNL is also promising a 90% discount on the first month’s bill with this plan, said BSNL.

This plan will be useful for those, who want the internet connection for to do basic internet activities. Apart from this plan, BSNL also offers another fiber broadband plan priced at Rs 449 plan.

The Rs 449 fiber broadband plan comes with 30 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of data. The other benefits are the same as the Rs 329 plan.

BSNL recently launched Rs 666 prepaid plan for its customers. comes with 2GB high-speed daily data which can be used across the entire validity period of 110 days. This means you get a total of 220GB data for the entire validity period.

Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed. This plan is now available across India where BSNL network is available. Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. Further, there is also free BSNL tunes and Eros Now a free Zing Music membership, and a free Hardy Game subscription bundled with the plan.