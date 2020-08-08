Advertisement

BSNL eases the application process for Bharat fibre connection: Here's how to Book

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 08, 2020 11:48 am

Latest News

BSNL will be sending out SMS and Emails to all the existing subscribers to inform them about the new BookMyFiber portal.
Advertisement

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has announced the launch of BookMyFiber for its customers in India. The service will take customer requests for new Bharat Fiber connections with which they can avail Bharat Fiber services easily. The BookMyFibre service can be accessed from BSNL's official website

An official circular shared by a senior BSNL executive revealed that the BookMyFibre portal would automatically detect the latitude and longitude of the customer's location as soon as they will enter their basic details like email-id, name and phone number.

BSNL's Deputy General Manager (DGM), Padmanabha Rao shared the official circular on Twitter. It states that the FTTH lead information that has the geo-coordinates of the customer is passed onto the FMS system for the provisioning of FTTH connection to the customer.

How to Use BSNL BookMyFibre Service


1. On the BSNL website, enter your exact location and select the circle where you want to avail the service.

2. You are required to fill in basic details like Pin Code, mobile number and email address.

3. Click on proceed button and your application will be successfully submitted.

4. BookMyFibre portal will automatically detect the latitude and longitude of the customer.

5. The BharatFibre Business Champions will coordinate with the customers for KYC formalities and provisioning of BharatFiber connections.

BSNL will be sending out SMS and Emails to all the existing subscribers to inform them about the new BookMyFiber portal.

BSNL Bharat Fiber plans start at Rs 449 and goes up to Rs 16,999. These plans offer unlimited data download,  unlimited local and STD calling.

BSNL extends Work@Home broadband plan, 6 paise cashback offer again, reintroduces Rs 299 and Rs 491 Plans

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer, Rs 600 broadband plan

BSNL re-introduces 200Mbps broadband plan

BSNL 200Mbps broadband plan expanded to more circles

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Jio revises Rs 501, Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201 packs

BSNL 200Mbps broadband plan expanded to more circles

Airtel Digital TV customers can now upgrade to Xstream Box at Rs 1500

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price
15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies