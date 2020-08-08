BSNL eases the application process for Bharat fibre connection: Here's how to Book

BSNL will be sending out SMS and Emails to all the existing subscribers to inform them about the new BookMyFiber portal.

Advertisement

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has announced the launch of BookMyFiber for its customers in India. The service will take customer requests for new Bharat Fiber connections with which they can avail Bharat Fiber services easily. The BookMyFibre service can be accessed from BSNL's official website



An official circular shared by a senior BSNL executive revealed that the BookMyFibre portal would automatically detect the latitude and longitude of the customer's location as soon as they will enter their basic details like email-id, name and phone number.



BSNL's Deputy General Manager (DGM), Padmanabha Rao shared the official circular on Twitter. It states that the FTTH lead information that has the geo-coordinates of the customer is passed onto the FMS system for the provisioning of FTTH connection to the customer.





How to Use BSNL BookMyFibre Service



1. On the BSNL website, enter your exact location and select the circle where you want to avail the service.



2. You are required to fill in basic details like Pin Code, mobile number and email address.



3. Click on proceed button and your application will be successfully submitted.



4. BookMyFibre portal will automatically detect the latitude and longitude of the customer.



5. The BharatFibre Business Champions will coordinate with the customers for KYC formalities and provisioning of BharatFiber connections.



BSNL will be sending out SMS and Emails to all the existing subscribers to inform them about the new BookMyFiber portal.



BSNL Bharat Fiber plans start at Rs 449 and goes up to Rs 16,999. These plans offer unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD calling.



