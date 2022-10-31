BSNL launches new plans: Check details

BSNL has launched new prepaid plans for its users as a part of Diwali season offerings. The new plans are applicable to all prepaid users across the country and come with different benefits. The most expensive new plan costs Rs 1198 while the second new plan comes at a price of Rs 439. Check out the details of the new plans below.

BSNL 2022 Diwali Offer Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

BSNL’s Dhamakedaar Diwali offer of Rs 1198 comes with a validity of 365 days or an year. Users can engage into a long term plan alongside basic benefits. Further, the plan is also offering 3GB of data, 300 minutes of calling, and 30 SMS, which will be renewed during the start of every month. BSNL clarifies that all the benefits will expire at the end of the month and will not be carried forward to the next month’s benefits.

BSNL 2022 Diwali Offer Rs 439 Prepaid Plan

Another new prepaid tariff plan offered by the company comes at a price of Rs 439. It has a validity of 90 days or 3 months. This BSNL Dhamakedaar Diwali offer provides users unlimited voice calling along with 300 SMS that are valid for the time period same as the plan. However, there is no data offer included with this plan.

BSNL Entertainment and Gaming Vouchers

Additionally, BSNL also introduced two new Entertainment and Gaming Vouchers. With the Rs 269 recharge voucher, it has a validity of 30 days with unlimited calls, 2GB data per day, 100 daily SMS, BSNL tunes with unlimited changing options, challenges arena games with prizes upto Rs 2 lakh, and other entertainment benefits. There’s also a Rs 769 plan that comes with the same benefits as Rs 269 voucher but with longer validity of 90 days (or 3 months).

To recharge your phone number with the new plans mentioned above, you can head over to the official website of BSNL or download the company’s Selfcare mobile app on your smartphone.