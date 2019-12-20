  • 18:52 Dec 20, 2019

BSNL launches Mithram Plus prepaid plan of Rs 109

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 20, 2019 1:09 pm

This BSNL Rs 109 plan offers account validity of 90 days from the date of recharge.
The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Mithram Plus prepaid plan of Rs 109. The plan comes with a validity of 90 days and it offers freebies validity of 20 days.

The Rs 109 Mithram Plus is currently only available for prepaid users of BSNL in Kerala circle. The plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network within India including Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles. The voice calls will be capped at 250 minutes per day. There's also 5GB of data benefit included in the plan. These benefits will expire after 20 days. The plan is currently listed on the BSNL Kerala website

This plan offers account validity of 90 days from the date of recharge. BSNL users will have to perform another prepaid recharge after these 90 days to keep their account active.

BSNL recently reduced the validity of several prepaid plans in Kerala. The revised plans include prepaid plans of Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 153, Rs 118 and so on. The Rs 118 prepaid plan is now offering benefits for just 21 days in Kerala circle. In other circles, the Rs 118 plan comes with 28 days validity and it offers 0.5GB data per day, 250 minutes of voice calling every day and 100 SMSes per day.

BSNL Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans now come with 24 days validity in Kerala. However, the same plan is valid for 28 days in other circles. They offer benefits of 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling with 250 minutes cap and 100 SMSes per day. The Rs 153 plan now comes with a validity of 21 days in Kerala circle as against its earlier validity of 28 days. This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling to any network and 100 SMS per day.

