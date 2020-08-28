BSNL IPTV service launched: Things you shoud know

BSNL has also started a dedicated portal for the Bharat Fiber users to register for the IPTV service.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its internet protocol television (IPTV) service in India. At the moment, the services are only available in Kerala circle.



In Kerala, the IPTV service trial is available in three areas only, that includes Ernakulam, Alleppey, and Thrissur. Also, the trial period will last from August 27 to October 31.

The operator has further revealed that it will provide complimentary access to all free-to-air (FTA) channels for one month for those who register for BSNL IPTV service before September 10. This offer is only for subscribers in the aforementioned trial areas.



BSNL has also started a dedicated portal for the Bharat Fiber users to register for the IPTV service. The dedicated portal will enable BSNL users in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur to register.



Alongside these, BSNL users across India can also register for the IPTV service. The BSNL users will have to submit the Bharat Fiber phone number along with their registered email and mobile number to register for the IPTV service. BSNL has not announced anything about the plans, but it has already started the registrations.



BSNL says that they have partnered with Bhoomika Digital for providing content to customers and Cinesoft will serve as a technology partner. The IPTV users can access the service on the Android Box, Android TV and mobile.

The service was initially targeted to launch in February, however, due to lack of acceptable revenue share formula between the state-owned operator, IPTV service provider and local cable operator. Cinesoft offered a 50-50 revenue sharing model wherein BSNL would earn Rs 65 per connection and Cinesoft will get Rs 25 per user.