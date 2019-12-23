  • 19:39 Dec 23, 2019

BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan revised with more data benefits

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2019 12:21 pm

The state-owned telecom operator is offering more data benefit with its latest prepaid plan.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 666 prepaid plan in India. The state-owned telecom operator is offering more data benefit with its latest prepaid plan. 

 

With this, the Rs 666 prepaid plan now comes with a revised data of 3GB  per day. The pack earlier offered 2GB of data per day with this plan. However, the offer is for a limited time only and it is valid till December 31, 2019, reports TelecomTalk. The prepaid pack comes with a validity of 134 days. The plan offers free voice calls on local, STD and national roaming. However, there is a daily capping of 250 minutes per day. Users can avail this offer starting December 23, 2019.

 

Previously, BSNL introduced Rs 1345 prepaid plan for its customers.  customers will get 1.5GB data per day for 365 days. The plan also includes additional 10GB extra data, which can be used once the daily limit is over. So in total, the plan is offering up to 557.5GB data through the validity period. The plan, however, does not offer any voice calling or SMS benefits. For calling, customers will be charged as per base tariff plan.

 

Recently, the company announced three new broadband plans for its users - Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 499 and they will be effective July 1, 2019. The brand also announced Rs 749 Fibre broadband plan bringing free Hotstar Premium Subscription a few days back.

 

Tags: BSNL BSNL prepaid plans BSNL prepaid pack BSNL packs operator news

