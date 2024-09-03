Boult Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, Bassbox X500 Soundbars Launched in India

Boult Audio Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, and Bassbox X500 soundbars have been launched in India. The new Bould soundbars claim to offer a “balanced audio experience” and feature BoomX technology for deep, studio-quality bass and advanced Bluetooth connectivity for seamless pairing. Here’s everything you should know about them.

Boult Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, Bassbox X500: Price, Availability

The Bassbox X60 is priced at Rs 2,999, while the X250 comes in at Rs 9,999, and the X500 retails for Rs 14,999. They’ll be available for purchase via Flipkart as well as through company’s website.

Boult Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, Bassbox X500: Features

The Bassbox X60 has a 60W rated output and comes withnintegrated DSP for enhanced sound quality. This 2.1 channel speaker is compatible with a wide range of devices, offering multiple input options, including Bluetooth V5.4, AUX, USB, and HDMI(ARC). With EQ modes tailored for music, movies, and news, and a master remote control, the Bassbox X60 is designed for seamless integration into your home entertainment setup.

Bassbox X250

The Bassbox X250 delivers a 250W rated output, paired withnDolby Digital sound, and a dedicated DSP. This 2.1 channel speaker, with its subwoofer, offers a powerful audio experience with BoomX technology for deep bass. With Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI(ARC) connectivity, the Bassbox X250 supports wide range of connectivity options. It also comes with multiple EQ modes.

The Bassbox X500 has a 500W rated output with Dolby Digital sound and a 5.1 channel setup. Equipped with a DSP chip and dedicated IOP core, this speaker system ensures high-fidelity audio processing up to 96KHz. With five full-range drivers and multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth V5.3 and HDMI(ARC), the Bassbox X500 also comes with two additional rear satellites to enhance the overall audio experience.