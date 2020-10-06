Boult Audio launches Zigbuds TWS earbuds for Rs 2,499

Boult Audio has launched a new set of Truly Wireless earbuds called Zigbuds which will be available exclusively on Amazon for purchase

Advertisement

Boult Audio has announced a new set of Truly Wireless LED light-powered earbuds called Zigbuds that will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon for Rs 2,499. The new earbuds will be available in White-Grey, Black-Grey and Red colours.





The new Zigbuds comes with IPX7 water resistant feature and with a frequency response of 2402mhz-2480mhz.

Advertisement

The new model is equipped with a 10mm neodymium driver and high capacity lithium ion battery delivering 18 hours of playback time with a single charge. Additionally, Zigbuds comes with inbuilt mic and touch control to switch instantly between music and phone

The Zigbuds have a standby time of 80 hours and a transmission range of 20 meters. Boult Audio has added the new addition in the TWS range, owing to the growing demand of true wireless for an active world.

Boult Audio also announced another set of Truly Wireless earbuds just a week ago, called the AirBass Combuds. The Combuds also come with IPX5 water resistant feature. They also have 10mm neodymium drivers and a high capacity lithium ion battery that delivers 15 hours of high-quality playback time with a single charge.

These earbuds also have an inbuilt-mic and touch controls for controlling the playback. These earbuds were launched in Black-Grey and White-Grey colours and were exclusively made available on Flipkart.