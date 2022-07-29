Boult Audio Omega TWS Earbuds launched in India with ANC, 32-hour battery life

Boult Audio has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called Omega which come with Active Noise Cancelling. The company claims a play time of 32 hours with ANC ON and 8 hours of playtime with a single charge. Furthermore, the earbuds are IPX5 rated for water resistance as well.

The Boult Audio Omega will retail for Rs 2,499 and will come in Black, White, Z20 Black, and Z20 Green colour options. It will be available for purchase via the Boult Audio website and Amazon and retail stores.

Boult Audio Omega Specifications

Boult Omega comes with ANC up to 30dB and has a dedicated 45ms low-latency gaming mode. Further, the earbuds feature Zen Mode environmental noise cancellation in microphone input, quad mics, multiple music modes (inbuilt), IPX5 water resistance, feather touch controls, Bluetooth version 5.2, and 10mm Hi-Fi Drivers.

These earbuds are compatible with IOS, Android, MacBook, and Windows. The device just takes 10 seconds to factory reset and has equaliser Modes where one can switch between the HiFi mode, Boom X Bass Boost Mode, or the Rock mode. One can fine-tune his/her experience according to the needs with Omega’s Equaliser.

At this price range, Boult is competing with BoAt, Realme and Noise who don’t offer many options that have ANC at this price. However, Fire-boltt, which recently entered the TWS segment does offer ANC at similar price but it seems to be slightly more powerful on tje Boult Audio Omega. Even in terms of battery life, the Omega from Boult seems like a good option.

Earlier this month, Boult Audio forayed into the smartwatch segment with the launch of Drift and Cosmic watches which come packed with a bunch of health indicators such as heart rate sensor, steps count, blood oxygen monitor and periods monitoring. The smartwatches have a standby time of up to 10 days.