Boult Audio launches AirBass Q10 TWS earbuds with low-latency, 6-hour battery life and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 10:28 am

Boult Audio has launched the AirBass Q10 TWS earbuds that come with low-latency feature and has a 6 hour battery life along with IPX5 water and sweat resistance
Boult Audio has officially announced a new low-profile and low-latency TWS earbuds called ‘AirBass Q10’. Highly beneficial for smartphone gamers on the move, the new Q10 TWS earbuds offer lower latency for movies too, as per the company. 

 

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 TWS earbuds will be available in dual-tone Black or White colours, for an exclusive price of Rs 1,299 on Amazon.in with a 1-year standard industry warranty period.. 

 

The AirBass Q10 TWS earbuds have an ergonomic shape with lightweight materials for a snug fit. The earbuds also feature IPX5 rating making it water and sweat resistant. The audio on the buds relies on dynamic drivers while for connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0.

 

The AirBass Q10 also has the instant pairing feature meaning they can connect with your smartphone or laptop the moment you open the case lid. The TWS earbuds also offer low-Latency audio (<120ms) along with 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, the case can fast charge the buds up to four times, offering a total playback time of 24 hours. 

 

The Q10 also can be used as mono buds where you can use each earbud independently as a mono option for a single ear to quickly take calls or listen to voice messages and videos. The monopod feature also saves on battery life and almost doubles the entire run time up to 48 hours per company's claims. And finally, each earbud features touch controls, making it easier to control voice calls, music, audio volume and voice assistants. 

