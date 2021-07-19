Boult Audio launches Freepods Pro TWS earbuds in India

Boult Audio has announced the launch of its TWS earbuds ‘Freepods Pro’. The TWS earbuds feature a micro-subwoofer for extra bass, dual microphones and ultra-fast charging.

The Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS earbuds will be available in three colours – Black, White and Blue for an exclusive price of Rs 1,299. It has already gone on sale on Flipkart. The product carries a 1-year standard industry warranty period.

Boult Audio Freepods Pro Specifications

The Boult Audio Freepods Pro has a premium design with a smooth finish. It is carefully crafted with an ergonomic shape.

The TWS are extremely lightweight. It features an ultra-durable IPX5 waterproof enclosure that prevents damage from rain, water, sweat and dust. The Freepods Pro sports some latest technologies built right in, thus offering high performance and superior features.

The Boult Audio Freepods Pro uses the Bluetooth 5.0 chip for efficient pairing and range of the connection at longer distances of up to 10 metres. The Freepods Pro also features complete touch controls for a very easy-to-use experience. One can answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music tracks. Further, querying the voice assistant on your smartphone is a simple tap away.

Built using a micro subwoofer, they can reproduce the finest of bass. The drivers are tuned for extra bass to help boost the overall performance, says the company.

The Freepods Pro is also equipped with a pair of highly sensitive dual mics to help with superior noise suppression. Thus it offers true call clarity during voice or video calls, especially whilst outdoors.

As per the company’s claims, the Freepods Pro can perform non-stop for 8 hours on a single full charge. The charging/storage case can additionally top-up the buds thrice, giving you a whopping 32 hours of total battery life. The Freepods Pro also sports a Type-C ultra-fast charging technology to gives you 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Boult Audio recently launched ‘ProBass Anchor,’ an active noise cancellation pair of over-ear headphones. It comes in in Black for an exclusive price of Rs 3,999 on Amazon. The product carries a 1-year standard industry warranty period.