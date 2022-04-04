Boult Audio launches AirBass ENCore X TWS earbuds for Rs 1799

Boult Audio has announced the launch of AirBass ENCore X TWS earbuds in India. The device features Environmental Noise Cancellation with Pro+ calling experience using Quad Mic setup.

The AirBass ENCore X will be available for a price of Rs 1,799 for a very limited time on company’s website. The device will also be available on Amazon starting 8th April 2022. Further, it comes with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.

Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X Features

The AirBass ENCore X is packed with Type-C fast charging and offers a total playback of up to 30 hours. It is armed with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. This ensures the fastest pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source.

Further, the ENCore X offers a total of 100 minutes of playback time in just 10 minutes of charge. It features the latest Bluetooth technology and comprises high-fidelity drivers.

In addition, the device is IPX5 Water Resistant and it can comfortably be used outdoors or in the gym. Besides, these earbuds can be used separately as a monopod or else in stereo mode using both the earbuds after successful pairing.

The AirBass ENCore X has a uniquely built design. It features an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort during long use. The body is built with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat.

The earbuds are touch-sensitive and can be conveniently used at your fingertips to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant. The company says that the Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X latest Bluetooth technology not only helps in faster pairing and stable connectivity over longer distances but also saves on power.