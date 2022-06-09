Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

Bose today launched the Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker. The Flex delivers the best audio performance for a portable speaker its size in all-new, grabbable, and ultra-rugged design, claims the company. The speaker is packed with exclusive Bose technologies to deliver deep, clear sound that’s powerful enough to fill your living room.

The SoundLink Flex is available starting today (June 9) for Rs 15,900 at all BOSE premium partner stores, offline retail chains Croma, Reliance & Vijay sales, and on Amazon, Flipkart and TataCliq. It comes in three colours: Black, White Smoke or Stone Blue.

Bose SoundLink Flex Specifications, Features

The Bose SoundLink Flex has a custom transducer which maximizes clarity so you can hear each instrument and vocal, and delivers powerful bass. It combines with dual-opposing passive radiators, which turn vibration into powerful audio output from the compact speaker. Bose proprietary digital signal processing (DSP) technology minimizes distortion so you hear natural, full sound.

For the first time in a Bluetooth speaker, the Bose SoundLink Flex dynamically detects its orientation and automatically adjusts to deliver enhanced audio through Bose PositionIQ technology. With its IP67 rating and premium materials, the Soundlink Flex is rugged and resilient. Together, its soft silicone back and powder-coated steel grille protect it from drops and bumps, won’t peel or flake, and are resistant to corrosion and UV light. Its tightly sealed acoustic components keep water, dust and dirt out and won’t compromise audio performance.

It will even float to the water’s surface after an accidental drop in the bathtub, pool or ocean, claims Bose. And its durable utility loop can easily attach to a carabiner or buckle on your bag. Measuring 7.9” wide, 2.1” deep, and 3.6” high, and weighing just over 1 pound, the Flex fits effortlessly in your hand.

Read More: Bose Smart Soundbar 900 launched in India with Dolby Atmos, Voice Assistant support

The SoundLink Flex’s setup is straightforward with simple voice prompts for Bluetooth pairing to your phone or tablet within seconds. It remembers up to eight connections for seamless switching from one device to the next. Using the Bose Connect app, you can control the Flex, personalize settings, and receive the latest software updates. And on-speaker buttons allow you to power on/off, turn volume up/down, connect to Bluetooth, and play, pause or skip tracks. You can also access your phone’s voice assistant or take and make calls with exceptional clarity through a built-in microphone.

The Flex has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that offers up to 12 hours of playback. The Flex uses USB-C charging with the charging port strategically placed on the opposite side of the utility loop, so you can charge and play the Flex in any position without missing a beat.

Pair a second SoundLink Flex or Bose Bluetooth speaker for Stereo Mode (left-right channel) or Party Mode (simultaneous music playback). When at home, the Flex works with one or more Bose smart speakers and soundbars to extend your listening experience using Bose SimpleSync technology. When the Flex is connected, one can ask the voice assistant to play music on their smart speaker, and content will play simultaneously on both.