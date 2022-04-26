Bose Smart Soundbar 900 launched in India with Dolby Atmos, Voice Assistant support

Bose has announced the launch of its new Smart Soundbar 900 in India. With proprietary Bose spatial technologies, the Soundbar 900 elevates Dolby Atmos content by separating instruments, dialogue and effects, and then places them in discrete parts of a room – far above, and to the far right and left. The speaker also comes with Dolby Atmos support.

The Soundbar 900 is replaces the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 in India , and is available at all BOSE exclusive stores, offline retail chains Croma, Reliance & Vijay sales, and on Amazon, Flipkart priced at Rs 1,04,900.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Specifications, Features

Featuring HDMI eARC, the Soundbar 900 connects to a TV with just one cable and packs all its technology in a single enclosure. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, a simple app for touch control, and is compatible with Spotify Connect, Airplay 2, and all other Bose smart speakers for a premium audio multi-room system.

By combining custom arrays, dipole-transducers, and low-profile transducers with Bose spatial technologies, the speaker produces a layer of realism, claims the company. While conventional Dolby Atmos soundbars create sound “overhead,” the 900 does more with Bose PhaseGuide technology. It adds other dimensions just as precisely, placing and “pinning” distinct sound to the right and left where there are no speakers.

When there’s no Dolby Atmos content, the horizontal spatial effects are just as effective, and Bose TrueSpace technology takes over for the vertical experience, remixing signals to add “height” without adding a ceiling speaker. For programming or playlists, Bose QuietPort technology delivers enhanced bass performance and virtually no distortion at any volume. And if furnishings or system placement interfere with audio quality, proprietary ADAPTiQ technology automatically fixes it, optimizing performance for every space.

It features and oval-shaped design, wraparound metal grille, tight seams, clean lines, and a polished, impact-resistant tempered glass top. It fits perfectly under televisions 50” or larger. With Wi-Fi, accessing Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2 is easy while with Bluetooth, pairing to a phone or tablet takes seconds.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built-in for voice control – and Alexa extends to taking and making calls, and enables the exclusive Bose Voice4Video feature that turns a TV on to the channel or input asked for with just a command. For flexibility, the 900 works seamlessly and wirelessly with Bose Bass modules and rear speakers for a more complete home theatre experience; Bose smart speakers for a multi-room or whole-home system; and even the new QuietComfort 45 headphones. The Bose Music app helps with pairing, personalization and updates.