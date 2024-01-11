Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Debut In India: What You Need To Know

Bose doesn’t often launch its audio products in India but when it does, it’s mostly its flagship ones. The company has now launched the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in India which were launched in the international markets back in September 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the headphones.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Price, Availability

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra is priced at Rs 35,900 in India and is available for purchase on Amazon, Reliance Digital, and Croma stores. It comes in two colour options such as Black, and White Smoke. Reliance Digital is also offering an additional bank discount of Rs 1000 when you purchase the headphones with OneCard. This offer is valid till January 19, 2024.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Features, Specifications

With a mix of metal, plastic, and leather materials, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headset offers a comfortable fit over your ears. The earcups and the headband have soft cushions that reduce pressure. The headset also features a special chip for ANC, which uses an advanced microphone technique to cancel out ambient sounds.

Further for audio, they pack with 35-mm full-range drivers and include support for Bose Immersive Audio that uses Proprietary digital signal processing for multi-dimensional spatial sound. Codecs such as SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX are supported. The headphones connect wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.3 and offers a connection range of up to 30 feet.

Then, the right ear cup has a power button, a touch controls for volume, and a multifunction button that can used to answer calls and control media playback. The left ear cup features an LED indicator, a 2.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port for charging. The button can also be used to control as Siri on Apple devices, but not Google Assistant on Android. The controls and other settings for the device can be controlled via the Bose Music App on both Android and iOS.

The company claims that the Bose QC Ultra headset offers a battery life of up to 18 hours with ANC enabled, and 24 hours without it. The headset takes 3 hours to charge via USB-C, while a 15-minute top-up offers a claimed playback time of 2 hours.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Competition

One of the main competitors of the QuietComfort Ultra in India is the Sony WH-1000XM5, which is currently selling for Rs 29,990 in India. While we cannot compare them on the basis of audio quality as we haven’t listened to them, we can compare the on-paper specs.

On the basis of that, we can say that the Sony headphones offer a better value, thanks to a cheaper price tag along with better battery life. Further, it supports faster charging and also Google Assistant on Android which Bose’s headphones don’t. However, the QC ultra can be considered if you want your headphones to fold for conveniently carrying them around as Sony’s headphones do not.