Bose QuietComfort 45 launched with Acoustic Noise Cancellation

Bose has launched its next generation of headphones under its QuietComfort series, the QuietComfort 45. The Bose QC 45 comes with Acoustic Noise Cancellation and 24-hour battery life. The headphones also have an Aware mode which picks up ambient noises and amplifies them into the ear.

The new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are priced at $329 (approx Rs 24,000) in the US. The headphones are up for pre-orders and will start shipping from September 23. The wireless headphones come in Black and White Smoke colour options.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Specifications

The Bose QuietComfort 45 come with a lightweight design and earcups cushions made of synthetic leather. The headband is made from glass-filled nylon to protect the headphones from being damaged during falls. Further, the Acoustic Noise Cancelling feature intelligently cancels outside noise.

Users can choose between two modes of noise cancellation, including Quiet Mode and Aware Mode. The Aware mode uses the mics and feeds the outside noise into your ear. The Quiet Mode does the opposite and enables full noise cancellation. For wireless connectivity, the QC45 from Bose support Bluetooth 5.1 that offers up to a 30-feet wireless connectivity range.

Read More: Bose Sleepbuds II bedtime wearable launched in India

These headphones also provide an enhanced calling experience. A quad mic setup allows for improved voice pickup. There’s a dedicated noise-rejecting algorithm that is supposed to cancel out environmental sounds for clearer calling quality. You can pair up to two devices at once and seamlessly switch between them.

The Bose QC45 further equip Bose’ TriPort acoustic architecture and Volume-optimized Active EQ to produce everything in high fidelity. Moreover, the proprietary TriPort design vents the earcups to add depth and fullness without increasing their size.

The Volume-optimized Active EQ boosts highs and lows to maintain the same high-fidelity performance no matter how loud or soft you listen.

As far as battery life is concerned, the company claims a runtime of up to 24 hours on a single charge. And they charge via USB-C for up to 2.5 hours. So a quick, 15-minute charge gives you up to 2.5 hours of playtime. Or you can also plug in the included audio cable to listen for even longer in wired mode. Furthermore, the headphones can be tuned further using the Bose Music app.