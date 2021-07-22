Bose Sleepbuds II bedtime wearable launched in India

Bose has today announced Sleepbuds II, the next generation of its bedtime wearable with technology now clinically proven to help people fall asleep faster. They are priced at Rs 22900.

Bose Sleepbuds II will be available in India from the 22nd of July 2021 through Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the authorized distributor of Bose in India. The product can be purchased online on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ. Also, they will be available across Bose stores and key retail partner stores of Reliance Digital, Croma & Vijay Sales.

Bose Sleepbuds II Features

Sleepbuds II feature better noise-masking than its predecessor. They introduce new categories of content to combat the other barrier to rest: the inability to relax. They combine a new acoustic and electronics design. The product features new proprietary ear tips for a secure, super-soft fit, and over 35 free tracks.

The two tiny buds block, cover, and replace the audible distractions from loud partners, neighbors, dogs, and traffic. They also reduce the mental distractions from long, busy days.

These buds aren’t active noise-canceling headphones or in-ear headphones with an added feature. They don’t stream music or let you take and make calls for better sleep, all night, every night.

For control and updates, the free Bose Sleep App lets you set an alarm and change volume. Bose Sleepbuds II feature advancements in noise management, acoustics, psychoacoustics, and electronic miniaturization. Each bud is just a quarter-inch deep to reduce irritating contact when your head is resting on a pillow.

Moving on, its noise-masking tracks are matched to a new transducer to “cover and replace” more unwanted sounds. A new pressure equalization design and soft silicone tips “block” more from entering your ear. With three sizes included, the tips are different than those made for daytime use. In addition, their materials, shape, and design are all optimized to stay in place for a full night of peaceful, pain-free rest.

Also, Sleepbuds II come with an improved anodized aluminum case that stabilizes each bud. They’re stored and charged and provides up to 30 additional hours of battery life. For convenience, they’re equally compatible with iOS and Android devices. For durability, they’re sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.