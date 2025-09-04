Google Pixel 10 and Galaxy Watch 8 Pairing is Broken Right Now

Google’s latest Pixel 10 and Samsung’s newest Galaxy Watch 8 don’t seem to be playing well together for now as it seems like the connectivity between the two is broken as of now. Buyers of the Pixel 10 and Galaxy Watch 8 seem to be frustrated as they take their complaints to Samsung’s forums, Google’s support community, and Reddit.

Pixel 10 and Galaxy Watch 8 have both launched in the last two months and both of them are running the latest software from Samsung and Google, which should ideally result in seamless pairing between the two. Unfortunately, that’s not the case as the connectivity between these two is broken at this point and there’s no sight of a fix from either of the brands.

Affected users have shared multiple reports on Reddit, Samsung’s forums and Google’s community but an official reply from Samsung and Google is yet to be received. To back those reports, The Mobile Indian can independently confirm that the issue persists even in the latest September update for Google Pixel 10 series. We have tested pairing the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL with a Galaxy Watch 8, both running the latest software, and the results haven’t been pleasant.

In its current state, even if the watch pairs in the first instance, it’ll soon disconnect on its own. For us, the watch was connected to the Pixel 10 Pro XL for a few hours before the connection broke. Post that, the watch got connected to the device remotely via Wi-Fi due to which a heavy battery drain occurred in the watch, resulting in a shut down within a matter of 8 to 9 hours. When trying to connect via Bluetooth, the device keeps trying to connect to the watch but ultimately shows it can’t connect.

Resetting the watch hasn’t helped, and has made things worse as the watch and the phone won’t go beyond the pairing screen. Both devices get to the pairing PIN screen and after that, Pixel 10 loses connection, stating that it failed due to an incorrect PIN. Even if you get past this screen, the connection will eventually fail once the progress reaches about 89% in the ‘Getting Ready to Connect’ screen.

We’ll be sure update the article if an official statement from either of the brands is issued. Until then, the Galaxy Watch 8 is basically useless if you have a Pixel 10 phone to pair it with.