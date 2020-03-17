Bobble introduces health-themed emojis and stickers to communicate preventive measures for Coronavirus

The brand has revealed that the new emojis and stickers will allow users to not only aware of the precautions themselves but also educate others.

Bobble AI, the company behind Bobble keyboard, has revealed new health-themed emojis an stickers to communicate preventive measures against Coronavirus pandemic. The new emojis and stickers are available on the Bobble keyboard.

The brand has revealed that the new emojis and stickers will allow users to not only aware of the precautions themselves but also educate others. The stickers including washing hands, stay home if you’re feeling sick, wear a mask, don’t shake hands and instead do “Namaste” and more. The company has further revealed that one can personalise Bobble stickers and share the message of wellness.

The brand has revealed a new ‘BigMoji’. With this, one long press on emoji to send a magnified version of emojis. BigMoji is backed by distinctive sounds resonating the mood of the person. The company says that every emoticon comes with a word of precaution to fight COVID-19, enabling users to educate themselves and their loved ones. Bobble Keyboard is available on App Stores of OPPO, Vivo, App store, Huawei, Xiaomi, 9 Apps, and Apple.

On the health-themed series of emojis, Ankit Prasad, Founder, and CEO, Bobble AI said “It’s a crucial time for everyone where a word of precaution can help in saving many lives. We have used textual, visual and phonetic ways with this series of emoticons and stickers where we want users to practice measures like Namaste and Skyfives for the foreseeable future to stay safe in the current circumstances.”