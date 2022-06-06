Boat Wave Connect launched in India with Bluetooth calling, 1.69 inch display

Indian brand Boat has launched the Wave Connect smartwatch in India. It comes with features like 1.69-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, 7 days battery life and more. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

Pricing and Availability

The Boat Wave Connect is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting June 7. The smartwatch comes in Charcoal Black, Deep Blue, and Cool Grey colour options. The watch also comes with a 12-month warranty.

Boat Wave Connect Features

The new watch features a 1.69-inch HD display with a squarish design. Moreover, it comes with over 100 customisable watch faces so you can customize your watch as per your preference. As the name suggests the Wave Connect also offers Bluetooth Calling, which lets users make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch.

The watch supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. It also comes with a quick access dial pad and you can also save upto 20 contacts. Further, it also comes with support for Google Fit and Apple Health integration. There will also be multiple voice assistants support including Siri and Google Voice Assistant.

In addition, it also comes with 60 sports models including walking, running, cycling and more. The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. Further, it also features a sleep monitoring feature to keep a tab on your sleep quality and distance traveled, and calories burnt.

In addition, it also comes with a stress monitoring tracker that tracks your stress levels. In addition, you can stay alert at all times with smart notifications from your phone with vibration alerts for calls, texts, schedule reminders, alarms and more.

This smartwatch is claimed to offer 7 days of battery life. However, with the Bluetooth calling feature, it is claimed to last only 2 days.