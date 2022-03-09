BoAt Wave Pro 47 smartwatch to launch soon in India

BoAt recently launched the Watch Blaze in India that came with features like a 1.75-inch HD display, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, 10 days battery life and more. Now, the brand seems to be gearing up to launch a new smartwatch called boAt Wave Pro 47, with the moniker referring to Independence of India in 1947.

An Amazon India landing page has been created for the BoAt Wave Pro 47 which also confirms some of the key specs. The Wave Pro 47 will sport a 1.69″ color HD display with a square dial. The display has 500 Nits of maximum brightness. The watch will have a feature to notify the user about the ongoing cricket match scores, be it IPL or T-20 series tournaments.

The watch supports fast charging so it can charge from 0 to 100% in 30 minutes that can give you a 7-day battery backup. The Wave Pro 47 from BoAt will have exclusive custom Indian watch faces, or one can also give a personalized touch to the watch with their own

choice of images.

The smartwatch has IP67 water and dust resistance and support for BoAt Crest app. With the app, you can explore customized fitness plans based on your BMI and current activity levels.

Additionally, the smartwatch offers a SpO2 sensor, a heart rate tracker, a pedometer, a temperature monitor, sleep tracking, sedentary reminders, and multiple sports modes. It also offers smartphone syncing features like checking notifications, music control, and camera control.