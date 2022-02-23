Boat Watch Blaze launched in India with 1.75-inch display and 14 sports modes

Indian brand Boat has launched the Watch Blaze smartwatch in India. It comes with features like 1.75-inch HD display, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, 10 days battery life and more. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

Boat Watch Blaze Price

The Boat Watch Blaze is priced at Rs 3,499. It will be available for purchase on Amazon starting February 25. The smartwatch comes in Red, Blue, Black, and Pink colour options. The watch also comes with a 12-month warranty.

Features

The new watch features a 1.75-inch HD display with 320 x 385 resolution. In addition to that, the smartwatch has 2.5D curved screen, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and 286ppi pixel density. Moreover, the watch comes with over 100 watch faces.

The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. Further, it also comes with a stress monitoring tracker that tracks your stress levels. In addition, you can stay alert at all times with smart notifications from your phone with vibration alerts for calls, texts, schedule reminders, alarms and more.

In addition, it also comes with 14 different sports models including walking, cycling, rowing, hiking, strength training, and cricket. The smartwatch is powered by Apollo 3 Blue Plus chipset.

The watch supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. It is compatible with Android 4.4 or higher devices and iOS 8.0 or above.

This smartwatch is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life. It will support quick charging support and is claimed to offer a day’s charge with just 10-minute of charging. Finally, it comes with 3 ATM dust, splash and sweat resistance.

In a related story, Boat Airdopes 111 TWS earbuds were launched at Rs 1499. Boat Airdopes 111 are now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. However, the Airdopes 111 are available for Rs 1,299 on Amazon while Flipkart is selling it for Rs 1,499.