Boat Wave Neo launched in India with SpO2 sensor, 7 day battery life

Indian brand Boat has launched the Wave Neo smartwatch in India. It comes with features like 1.69-inch touch display, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, 7 days battery life and more. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

Boat Wave Neo Price

The Wave Neo is priced at Rs 1,799. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting May 27 at 12PM. The smartwatch comes in Black, Blue, and Burgundy colour options. The watch also comes with a 12-month warranty from date of purchase.

Features

The new watch features a 1.69-inch HD display with 454 x 454 resolution. In addition to that, the smartwatch has 2.5D curved screen and a peak brightness of 550 nits. Moreover, you can customize your watch face with cloud based watch faces on the Wave Neo.

The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. Further, it also comes with a stress monitoring tracker that tracks your stress levels. In addition, you can stay alert at all times with smart notifications from your phone with vibration alerts for calls, texts, schedule reminders, alarms and more.

In addition, it also comes with multiple sports models including walking, running, cycling, climbing, hiking, yoga, basketball, football, badminton, skipping and swimming

The watch supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. It is compatible with Android 4.4 or higher devices and iOS 8.0 or above.

The watch weighs just 35 grams and it comes with a free size silicone strap. In terms of battery life, this smartwatch is claimed to offer 7 days of battery life. Finally, it sports dust, sweat and splash resistant IP68 design.