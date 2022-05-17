Boat Watch Primia launched in India with Bluetooth calling, AMOLED display

Indian brand Boat has launched the Watch Primia smartwatch in India. It comes with features like 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, 7 days battery life and more. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

Pricing and Availability

The Boat Watch Primia is priced at Rs 3,999 in India for the first 1,000 customers on Amazon. It will be available for purchase on Amazon starting May 19. The smartwatch comes in Black and Blue colour options. The watch also comes with a 12-month warranty.

Boat Watch Primia Features

The new watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. In addition to that, the smartwatch has a metallic design and Always-on-Display support. The crowns offered in the smartwatch can be used for accessing the menu. Moreover, it comes with 100 customisable watch faces.

The watch Primia supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. It also comes with support for Google Fit and Apple Health integration. There will also be multiple voice assistants support including Siri and Google Voice Assistant.

ALSO READ: Boat Airdopes 500 ANC earbuds launched in India for Rs 3,999

The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. Further, it also features a sleep monitoring feature to keep a tab on your sleep quality and distance traveled, and calories burnt.

In addition, it also comes with a stress monitoring tracker that tracks your stress levels. In addition, you can stay alert at all times with smart notifications from your phone with vibration alerts for calls, texts, schedule reminders, alarms and more.

This smartwatch is claimed to offer 7 days of battery life. However, with the Bluetooth calling feature, it is claimed to last only 2 days. Finally, it comes with an IP67 rating for protection from water and dust.