Boat Watch Zenit with SpO2 sensor, 7 day battery life launching soon in India via Amazon

Boat Watch Zenit will soon make its debut in India. The smartwatch will feature a 1.3-inch IPS display with a circular dial.

By Meenu Rana
Boat Watch Zenit

Highlights

  • BoAt will launch a new smartwatch in India
  • It is now listed on Amazon
  • It will come with 7 Active Sports modes

Popular Indian brand BoAt is set to launch a new smartwatch in India soon. Dubbed as Boat Watch Zenit, the wearable will be launched in the country via Amazon.

Boat Watch Zenit is now listed on Amazon India revealing its detials. Howerver, the price has not been revealed yet.

Boat Watch Zenit Features

The new BoAt Watch Zenit will feature a 1.3-inch IPS display with a circular dial. The Amazon listing of the smartwatch reveals that it will be available in three colours namely Silver, Blue and Black.

In addition, the watch will be equipped with 24/7 heart-rate sensor, sleep tracker and the SpO2 monitor. There is also an IP67 certification against dust and water. There is a built-in Young Bird game and Theatre mode which reduces the smartwatch’s brightness and mutes all notifications.

It will come with 7 Active Sports modes which will be skipping, badminton, cycling, running, walking, football and basketball. It is claimed to come with a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. The wearable will likely be charged in two hours.

The smartwatch will also come with features like notifications display, weather updates, music control playback, remote camera and find my phone. It will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to connect with your smartphone.

In a related story, Boat Vertex smartwatch was recently launched at an introductory price of Rs 2499. It is available on Flipkart and the Boat website. It comes in four colours – Deep Blue, Active Black, Raging Red or Cool Grey.

The Boat Vertex features a 1.69-inch capacitive square dial with a highly responsive touch interface. There are 100+ Watch Faces. The Vertex is also sweat, splash and dust resistant with an IP67-certified enclosure. There are 8 Active Sports Modes to choose from – Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball and Football

 

