Boat Watch Storm goes on sale: Is it betterthan realme Watch and Noise ColorFit

The boAt watch storm has gone on sale starting today and we have compared it with the competiton to see if it fares out to be a better one.

Advertisement

The first sale for the Boat Storm smartwatch has been held today at 12 noon on Flipkart. The watch sells for Rs 1,999. It is for the first time that the company is entering in this segment.

Features

Advertisement

Talking about the features, Boat Watch Storm has a 1.3-inch 2.5D curved touchscreen display and comes with a metal body casing. It will have more than 100 personalised watch faces. Talking about the competition, the Realme Watch (Rs 2,999) comes with a slightly bigger display but you won't notice much difference. The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 (Rs 2,799) on the other hand also has a 1.3-inch display but it is Rs 800 more expensive.

Sensors

The boat storm watch has sensors like the SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring and blood pressure sensor which is also present in other smartwatches. Boat offering the same at a lower price is a much better deal than others if these are the sensors you are looking for in a watch.

Boat Watch Storm is also equipped with a 24/7 heart rate monitor. The company says that the watch will receive OTAs that will add more features and watch faces for the watch. An advantage which the Realme Watch and Noise ColorFit Pro 2 have over Boat smartwatch is that both of them have Bluetooth 5.0 while the boAt Watch Storm has Bluetooth 4.2. While it won't affect your day to day usage much, the other two watches will provide you better range and connectivity quality.

Activity Modes

The watch has daily activity tracker and up to 9 sports modes including running, walking, swimming, hiking, climbing, workout, treadmill, yoga and biking. The watch also has a music control system so you can play, pause, forward or skip a track.

Taking the competition into consideration, the ColorFit Pro 2 also has 9 modes but the Realme Watch has 14 modes. These extra modes include Elliptical, Cricket, Aerobic Ability, etc.

Battery Life & Water Resistance

According to Boat, the watch has a 10-day battery backup and is also 5ATM rated which makes it water-resistant for upto 50m depth in water.

The Realme watch has 160mAh battery whereas the Boat and Noise ColorFit have 210mAh of battery which will provide you better battery life. While the Realme and ColorFit have IP68 water resistance, the Boat smartwatch will give slightly better performance when it comes to water resistance as you can submerge it underwater upto 50m.

Price

The boAt Watch is priced at Rs 1,999 whereas the Realme Watch is priced at Rs 2,999 and the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is priced at Rs 2,799. As per the price, the Boat smartwatch is really a better pick than others with same features but at a lesser price. But if you need more sports modes, the Realme Watch is made for you.