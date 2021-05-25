Advertisement

BoAt Rockerz 330 wireless earphones announced with 30-hour dynamic playback, IPX5 resistance and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2021 11:12 am

BoAt has announced a new set of wireless neckband style earphones that offer a whopping 30-hour dynamic playback time
BoAt has announced a new pair of wireless earphones in its Rockerz series called the Rockerz 330. Ths USP of the neckband-style earphones seems to be its battery as BoAt claims up to 30 hours of dynamic playback with the earphones. 

 

The BoAt rockerz 330 will be available for an introductory price of Rs 1,299 exclusively on Amazon and boAt website starting 26th May, 12 pm onwards. It comes with a 1-year standard Industry warranty period. The earbuds are offered in 6 colours including Active Black, Ocean Blue, Navy Blue, Teal Green, and two multi-coloured options including Blazing Yellow and Raging Red. 

 

The in-built rechargeable lithium-ion battery can serve you with audio for up to 30 hours per boAt's claims. The company also claims that a 10-minute charge will set you off for another 10 hours of playback time.  

 

The boAt Rockerz 330 is ergonomically designed for comfort and performance. You get silicon fins on the ear tips for a snug fit and a metal alloy housing for the buds. The Rockerz 330 sports an IPX5 certification to ensure zero damage from water, sweat and dust. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity while the audio relies on 10mm dynamic drivers. 

 

The BoAt Rockerz 330 are fine-tuned with boAt’s Signature Sound and enhanced bass per the company for a rich audio experience. The earbuds also offer dual-pairing so you can pair and switch between two devices simultaneously. You also get single-click access to your voice assistant on your phone. 

