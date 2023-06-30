HomeNewsBoAt Lunar Connect Ace smartwatch launched in India

BoAt Lunar Connect Ace smartwatch launched in India

BoAt Lunar Connect Ace has been launched in India, with features like 10-day battery life, 100+ sports modes and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
BoAt Lunar Connect Ace

Highlights

  • BoAt Lunar Connect Ace has been launched in India
  • BoAt Lunar Connect Ace offers health monitoring features
  • BoAt Lunar Connect Ace is IP68 rated

BoAt has debuted the Lunar Connect Ace smartwatch in India days after it launched the Xtend Plus wearable. The watch gets a round dial design with support for 100+ sports mode, IP68 water and dust resistance, and battery backup to 10 days. Read on to know more about the wearable.

BoAt Lunar Connect Ace: Price

The Lunar Connect Ace will be available in two versions, where the silicone strap variant comes in charcoal black, indigo blue, beige and purple colours, while the metallic strap variants come in metallic black colour and the leather strap variant comes in brown colour. It will be available for purchase via boAt’s own website and Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 2,499 beginning July 5th at 12 P.M.

BoAt Lunar Connect Ace: Specifications

The Lunar Connect Ace sports a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED curved screen with peak brightness of 700 nits and 100+ customizable watch faces. It also comes with Bluetooth calling support, thanks to the in-built mic and speaker. It further has a Dial Pad, and the ability to save up to 10 contacts.

The smartwatch offers a suite of health monitoring features such as a heart rate tracker, SpO2 monitor, guided breathing, menstrual cycle tracking and support for 100+ sports modes. The watch has a claimed battery life of up to 10 days and up to 3 days with Bluetooth calling enabled.

Other convenient features include Smart Notifications, Sedentary remainder, Find My Phone, Weather, Music control, camera control, Timer, Stopwatch, and Alarms. Lastly, the watch is IP68 rated for resistance against dust and water.

