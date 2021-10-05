Boat launches ‘Immortal IM1300’ gaming headphone for Rs 2299

Boat has announced the launch of Immortal IM1300 – boAt’s First Hybrid Pro Gaming headphone. The boAt Immortal IM1300 is available in Black Sabre, Phantom Blue, Raging Red and White Sabre for a limited time offer of Rs 2,299 on Flipkart and the boAt website.

Boat Immortal IM1300 Features

The new headphones feature an intelligent switch between 2.4Ghz Gaming mode with ultra-low Latency of 35ms and 3D Spatial Sound and a Bluetooth Mode for an unbelievable listening experience with boAt Signature Sound.

The Boat Immortal IM1300 features Dual connectivity modes. A Wireless 2.4GHz gaming mode provides low latency (Up to 35ms). The headset connects to your smartphone, PC or laptop using a USB Type-C 2.4GHz Wireless dongle that allows for high-speed audio transmission along with 3D Spatial sound support.

ALSO READ: Boat Misfit Trimmers launched in India, price starts at Rs 599

IM1300 comes with a Bluetooth mode to switch between gaming, music, movies, and voice intelligently with a touch of a button and experience the immersion of boAt Signature Sound. boAt’s Signature sound offers a premium entertainment experience that helps you feel a deeper connection to the movies, shows, music, sports, and games you love.

boAt has also added automatic Breathing RGB LED light on each earcup to create the ultimate experience. These RGBs are designed to complement your gaming setup. Turn it on and off whenever you need it. A High-quality microphone resides within the earcup. A second detachable boom microphone can be used at the user’s convenience.

The boAt Immortal 1300 is built for long, intense gaming for the Pro Gamer in you. It features a monstrous battery backup of up to 30 hours (With RGB LEDs turned off). For long gaming sessions, boAt’s new breathable weave minimizes sweat and heat build-up generated by skin contact. The ultra-soft foam greatly reduces the headset’s clamping force. There is a small housing/slot inside the right earcup to keep the Type-C dongle safe.