Boat Misfit Trimmers launched in India, price starts at Rs 599

BoAt has announced the launch of Misfit T150, T50 Lite and T30 trimmers in India. These Misfit Trimmers start at Rs 599 and go all the way up to Rs 1299. Misfit T150, T50 Lite and T30 Trimmers are now available on Flipkart and the boAt website.

The new Boat Misfit T150 incorporates smart features with a digital display that helps you with all the information you need concerning power, performance and maintenance. Misfit T50 Lite and T30 are built with similar performance blades and a battery life of 120 minutes.

Misfit T150:

The Misfit T150 is a personal body-grooming kit that features new technology-driven intelligence. It is equipped with skin-friendly and corrosion-resistant Titanium-Coated Blades designed to offer a smooth and safe trimming experience. The blades are detachable and can be instantly cleaned underwater or with a brush.

The Misfit T150 is equipped with a 90-minute Li-ion Rechargeable Battery, which supports Fast USB Charging that tops up in under 1 hour. You can charge it using your smartphone adapter or you can simply plug it into your laptop. And since it has a built-in Travel Lock feature, you can be assured you won’t be in for any unpleasant and accidental surprises.

The Misfit T150 cuts and trims with precision. Using the Titanium blades, its 40 length settings and 3 guided comb attachments, you can get a precision cut of 0.5mm, and a range between 0.5mm to 22.5mm. And adding to the trimming length are Two-Speed Levels, so you can choose to be precise or confident with Normal or Turbo Mode. So now you can have that perfect zero-trim or define your vibe with that cheek line, neckline and those perfectly done sideburns in a matter of minutes.

The Misfit T150 has a smart Digital Display that indicates everything from power to performance and maintenance. The digital display keeps you notified about the trimmer and its needs, such as oil-filing prompts, battery levels, travel lock activation and speed levels. It is sporting an IPX7 body that protects it from water.

Misfit T50 Lite:

The Misfit T50 Lite is also a portable trimmer featuring a long-lasting corrosion-free stainless-steel blade. Using its 5-level length settings and two guiding combs, you can get a clean trim ranging from 0.5mm to 12mm. And with its easy-to-use and ergonomic design, you can reach out to almost any difficult-to-reach corner and curves.

Additionally, the T50 Lite also features a safety travel lock, so there won’t be any accidental switching on the device. And lastly, there’s a cord/cordless feature that allows you to trim wherever and whenever you need it. The Misfit T50 Lite uses a standard micro-USB cable so that you can charge and use it anywhere, anytime. Charge it or use it with any available USB port – a smartphone adapter or your reliable laptop and get up to 120 minutes of battery power for cord-free trim wherever you need it.

Misfit T30:

The Misfit T30 features an ergonomic design to reach difficult corners and curves and four guiding combs that give you 0.5mm to 12mm lengths.

The Misfit T30 also features corrosion-resistant stainless-steel blades that offers an effortless smooth cut without any skin rashes or itchiness for years to come. And lastly, the T30 also can be charged and powered using any USB outlet. Charge or run it directly from any USB port using a smartphone charger or your laptop and get your well-trimmed face ready for action within no time. The onboard battery can last you for a whole 60 minutes on a single charge.