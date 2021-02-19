Advertisement

BoAt launches AAVANTE Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2021 10:52 am

BoAt has launched the first soundbar under its portfolio to come with Dolby Atmos for a true sound experience.
BoAt, the audiophile company has today announced its first soundbar with Dolby Atmos called 'Aavante Bar 4000DA'. It will be exclusively available on boAt’s website & Flipkart for an introductory price of Rs 14,999, starting 12 am, 20th February 2021. The original price is set at Rs 24,990.

 

The boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA features Dolby Atmos and boAt’s Signature Sound that brings 200 watts of sound output for an immersive experience. The 2.1.2-channel soundbar is boAt’s first move into the next level of audio performance delivery featuring Dolby Atmos to bring cinema-grade sound into your living room. 

 

"Dolby Atmos allows you to experience immersive sound with incredible clarity and details", as per a statement issued company. The soundbar is teamed with a powerful 60 Watts wired subwoofer along with the 200-watt speaker system. 

 

Aavante Bar

 

The soundbar features Bluetooth v5.0 for quick connectivity to all wireless BT-enabled devices. Additionally, using the Optical and AUX ports you can physically connect multiple audio devices too. The soundbar also features a USB port so you can plug in a pen drive if needed. 

 

An HDMI IN port allows you to pair it to a Dolby Atmos compatible sources device such as a digital-media-player, set-top-box, game console, or Blu-ray player. The HDMI ARC port allows you to connect it directly to your smart TV where you can control the TV and the soundbar together by using a single remote.

 

The boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA is apt for multiple forms of entertainment. It offers different EQ modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, MUSIC, and 3D. 

